Peshawar High Court grants protective bail to Bushra Bibi until January 14

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) granted protective bail to former first lady Bushra Bibi on Wednesday, allowing her to remain free until January 14.

Justice Sahibzada Asadullah and Justice Waqar Ahmad heard the petition filed by Bushra Bibi, the wife of Imran Khan.

Her lawyer had earlier argued that she could face arrest, as multiple cases had been filed against her in various cities.

In response, the court granted Bushra Bibi protective bail until January 14.

This development came after an anti-terrorism court (ATC) issued arrest warrants for Bushra Bibi in connection with a case filed at Ramna Police Station.

The warrants were issued following a request from the police, with ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra approving the plea and directing the issuance of the warrants.

The case involves charges under anti-terrorism laws, and the police had sought her custody for further investigation.