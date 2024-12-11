PM Shehbaz terms development of Balochistan foremost priority

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif says development of Balochistan and welfare of its people is the foremost priority of the government.

He was talking to Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel, who called on him in Islamabad today. Issues related to Balochistan came under discussion during the meeting.

The Prime Minister said all possible measures are being taken for provision of job to the youth of the province so that they could perform their proactive role in the country's development.

The Governor thanked the Prime Minister for taking keen interest in development projects in Balochistan.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and President PML-N-AJK chapter Shah Ghulam Qadir were also present on the occasion.

In the meeting, Shah Ghulam Qadir thanked Prime Minister for providing a package of twenty three billion rupees for resolving energy related issues in Azad Jammu Kashmir.