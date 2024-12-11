PSX turns bearish, loses 1,073 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 1,073.74 more points, a negative change of 0.98 percent, closing at 108,896.65 points as compared to 109,970.39 points on the last trading day. A total of 1,548,302,320 shares were traded during the day as compared to 1,597,868,204 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs68.805 billion against Rs60.251 billion on the last trading day. As many as 469 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 106 of them recorded gains and 329 sustained losses, whereas the shares prices of 34 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 200,870,859 shares at Rs1.66 per share, Cnergyico PK with 150,687,962 shares at Rs6.94 per share and K-Electric with 73,030,711 shares at Rs5.91 per share. Khyber Textile Mills Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs51.61 per share price, closing at Rs631.88, whereas the runner-up was Attock Refinery Limited with Rs46.97 rise in its per share price to Rs588.20.