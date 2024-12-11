PTI’s call for civil disobedience a conspiracy against Pakistan, says PM

ISLAMABAD: PM Shehbaz Sharif addressing a ceremony to mark International Human Rights Day.

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday reiterated that the economic stability of the country is directly linked to its political stability.

Addressing the federal cabinet, the prime minister stated that inflation in the country has dropped to 3.57 percent and that Pakistan’s economy is on the right track. He further highlighted that the country has witnessed a record surge in foreign remittances, which is a positive indicator for Pakistan’s economy.

Condemning PTI’s call for civil disobedience, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif described it as a conspiracy against Pakistan, stating that only the country’s enemies could make such a call at a time when the economy is improving.

Reiterating that both economic and political stability were inter-linked, he referred to the meeting on the law and order situation he chaired on Monday and gave clear instructions not to forgive those found involved in conspiracies and attacking the federal capital on November 26 and not to harass the innocent people.

Speaking about the stranded Pakistanis in Syria, the prime minister revealed that around 200 Pakistani pilgrims and 300 others in Syria wish to return home.

He mentioned that Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and the foreign office are in contact with Pakistan’s ambassador in Syria to ensure their safe return. The prime minister added that the mechanism for the safe evacuation of Pakistanis from Syria has been finalized. The evacuation will take place from Lebanon.

He also noted that the Prime Minister of Lebanon has assured full support for the evacuation of stranded Pakistanis from his country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also informed the cabinet that the government of Azerbaijan has expressed interest in identifying areas for a 2 billion dollar investment, as agreed upon between the two countries.

The federal cabinet in its meeting with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in the chair on Tuesday approved settlement agreements with eight independent power plants (IPPs) running on bagasse.

The meeting granted its approval on the recommendation of the Ministry of Energy and the Power Division.

These power plants included DW Unit I, Unit II, RYK Mills, Chiniot Power, Hamza Sugar, Al-Moez Industries, Thal Industries and Chinar Industries.

After the approval of these agreements, the Central Power Purchasing Agency would contact NEPRA regarding a reduction in the power tariffs produced by these power plants.

As a result of these agreements, electricity prices for the general public would decrease and the national exchequer would benefit by Rs 238 billion, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Addressing the meeting, the prime minister said the government was taking all possible steps to reduce electricity prices for the common man. He emphasised that the national interests should always be prioritized in every decision and action and also mentioned that the promotion of the private sector and industries in the country was a key priority for the government.

The federal cabinet was also briefed on the latest situation in Syria and the evacuation of Pakistanis from there. The cabinet was informed that out of 250 Pakistani pilgrims in Syria, 79 had reached Beirut, from where they would be brought back to Pakistan. Additionally, out of 20 teachers and students in Syria, seven teachers had also reached Beirut.

The meeting was further informed that the officials of the Pakistani embassies in Syria and Lebanon were taking all possible measures to ensure the safe return of Pakistanis from Syria.

The cabinet also approved the appointment of Brigadier Asim Bashir Warraich as Member of Production Control on the Board of Heavy Industries Taxila, on the recommendation of the Ministry of Defence Production. The Federal Cabinet also sanctioned the establishment of National Commission for the Status of Women Fund, on the recommendation of the Ministry of Human Rights.

Govt committed to provision of equal rights to all citizens: PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that the government was committed to provision of equal opportunities to all communities living in Pakistan so that they could excel in different fields of life by protecting their basic human rights.

Addressing a ceremony held here in connection with the observance of International Human Rights Day, the prime minister said that the day highlighted the government’s commitment towards upholding the great cause of human rights and protecting them, besides empowering those communities of the country that needed protection under the challenging circumstances.

He said that all the communities living in Pakistan enjoyed equal rights. “It is our priority and the government is committed to providing opportunities to all on equal basis,” he added.

About 1400 years back, Islam and the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him), had enunciated the contours of basic human rights and equality of humans, he said, adding the Founder Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, in his historic speech on 11 August, had emphasized upon the equal rights of all citizens regardless of the creed, cast and religion.

The prime minister stressed that today, they committed themselves to do more in this regard to be able to stand with pride in front of nation, posterity and the entire humanity.

“It is a long journey to traverse, he said, adding that with collective efforts, they should move ahead; thrash out issues and carve out their way for their future generation and to meet the expectations of the people of the country.