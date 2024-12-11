PTI’s civil disobedience will fail miserably: Kh Asif

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Defence Khwaja Muhammad Asif in Tuesday’s National Assembly sitting challenged with confidence that the civil disobedience call of PTI will fail miserably.

“Ten years ago they [PTI] had given a disobedience call which was rejected at that time. Now, once again they are intending to launch a civil disobedience movement which will also be rejected,” challenged Kh Asif to the opposition party, responding to the concerns raised by leader of the opposition Omar Ayub.

“Three assaults on Islamabad by the PTI have already failed and this new planning will have the same fate,” he maintained.

The minister, in response to the concerns raised by the opposition, remarked that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf [PTI] was using the Pashtun card only for their vested political interests.

About 26 November incident, Asif said that the PTI members have their own false death claims of PTI supporters during the protest. “Where are Identity Cards, graves or funeral prayers. This rhetoric by the opposition leader is concocted,” he said and questioned about the families of the deceased.

The minister further said that there was rift in the ranks of PTI on several matters. “All the members have their own narrative,” he said and presumed from the opposition leader speech that when the PTI leaders fled from the protest, Bushra [wife of former prime minister Imran Khan] was also with them.

He said that KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur ran away from the protest and the party supporters attacked his car afterwards. “Gandapur’s own guard opened fire at the PTI supporters to disperse them,” he said, adding that the opposition leader and party were trying to play provincialism card.

Omar Ayub, opening the debate on 26 November issue, said they would demand for a judicial commission. “Why was lethal force used on peaceful protest? Who gave the shooting order,” he said while responding to the Prime Minister. “You have to give the answer. Is it virtual martial law,” he said, adding that they would register cases in this regard.