Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Punjab govt to advance salaries for christian employees ahead of christmas

Punjab govt to advance salaries for christian employees ahead of christmas
Web Desk
6:15 PM | December 11, 2024
The Punjab government has announced that salaries and pensions for Christian government employees will be disbursed on December 20, 2024.

The finance ministry has issued a notification to this effect, which has been forwarded to the relevant departments for implementation.

Last year, the federal government also advanced salaries and pensions for Christian employees ahead of Christmas, ensuring payments were made by December 20.

The Christian community celebrates Christmas on December 25, with various ceremonies and festivities marking the occasion.

