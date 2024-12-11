Punjab police fearlessly defending provincial borders: IGP Usman

Dera Ghazi Khan - We are committed to ensuring that no terrorist infiltrates Punjab. Our officers are fearlessly defending the provincial borders with unwavering courage, IG Punjab Police Dr Usman Anwar stated this during his visit to reviews border security measures at Taunsa Sharif.

Dr Usman, conducted a special visit to the Punjab-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa border to assess security measures at inter-provincial checkpoints, including Jhangi Police Post and other critical border posts. The IG also inspected night vision firearms and other protective measures at Jhangi Check Post.

During his visit, Dr Anwar thoroughly inspected the security arrangements at sensitive locations, including entry and exit routes along the border. The IG Punjab Police reviewed personnel deployment, weapons, ammunition, bulletproof vehicles, bunkers, and surveillance equipment, such as thermal dome cameras and night vision guns.

He also assessed the ongoing construction projects aimed at strengthening the infrastructure of boundary walls, bunkers, and checkpoint buildings. Dr Anwar praised the police personnel for their commitment under challenging circumstances and announced cash rewards and special allowances for officers stationed at the border posts.

Addressing the staff, he directed them to remain on high alert and to continue conducting intelligence-based operations in collaboration with the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Rangers, and other law enforcement agencies.

The IG emphasized the urgency of completing construction projects to fortify border posts against rising threats. He reiterated the Punjab government’s commitment to equipping checkpoints with advanced weaponry, transport, and other necessary facilities. “We will use all resources at our disposal to uphold the rule of law, maintain peace, and protect the people of Punjab,” he said.

He added that in all circumstances, the Punjab Police remains vigilant to ensure the protection of citizens’ lives and property. We will spare no effort in maintaining peace and upholding the rule of law. During the visit, RPO D.G. Khan Sajjad Hassan provided a detailed briefing on the strategic importance of the border posts.

DPO D.G. Khan Syed Ali assured that Punjab Police, in partnership with CTD, Rangers, and other agencies, remains proactive in conducting intelligence-driven operations.

The IG was accompanied by Additional IG South Punjab Muhammad Kamran Khan,RPO D.G. Khan, Sajjad Hassan, DPO D.G. Khan Syed Ali, and senior officials from the Special Branch, CTD, and Rangers.