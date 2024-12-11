RDA removes encroachments from High Court Road

Rawalpindi - In a bid to enhance the flow of traffic and maintain public safety, encroachments on High Court Road were removed on Tuesday following directions from Kinza Murtaza, Director General (DG) of the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA).

The authority in a press release noted that the action aimed to restore order, improve road accessibility, and ensure a safer environment for commuters and pedestrians. The Enforcement Squad of RDA initiated a comprehensive operation to clear illegal structures, vendors, and unauthorized street installations obstructing traffic and posing a risk to public safety.

The operation, which was carried out in collaboration with local law enforcement agencies, received widespread support from the general public who have long expressed concern over the increasing encroachments in the area.

“This operation is part of our broader efforts to restore the city’s infrastructure, and to make sure that all roads remain accessible and safe for the public,” said Kinza Murtaza.

“Encroachments not only create traffic congestion but also present significant hazards. The RDA is committed to maintaining the integrity of Rawalpindi’s urban spaces,” the DG added.

The RDA is also planning a series of future operations across Rawalpindi to eliminate encroachments on other major roads, as part of a larger urban planning strategy aimed at optimizing the city’s infrastructure and providing a better experience for both residents and visitors, the press release noted. RDA urged the public to cooperate with the authority to ensure that encroachment-free zones are maintained and that the city’s streets remain safe and accessible for all.