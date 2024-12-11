Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Saudi Arabia confirmed as host of 2034 FIFA World Cup

M Zawar
9:58 PM | December 11, 2024
Saudi Arabia has been officially selected as the host for the 2034 FIFA World Cup, solidifying its growing presence in global sports. The decision was made during an online FIFA meeting led by President Gianni Infantino, where Saudi Arabia’s unopposed bid was met with applause from over 200 member federations.

This announcement follows the selection of Spain, Portugal, and Morocco to co-host the 2030 World Cup, alongside Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay, who will each stage one match to honor the centenary of the inaugural 1930 World Cup in Uruguay.

The 2034 World Cup bid process, described as opaque, has drawn criticism from human rights groups and global observers. Critics argue that the Saudi government’s preparations, including infrastructure projects and labor practices, could endanger migrant workers, predominantly from South Asia. Saudi Arabia, however, insists that hosting the tournament will accelerate social reforms, particularly regarding women’s rights and freedoms.

Preparations for the tournament are expected to include massive infrastructure investments as part of the country’s Vision 2030 initiative. This includes the construction of 15 state-of-the-art stadiums, luxury hotels, and advanced transport systems. Notable projects include a stadium in Neom, a futuristic city still under construction, and another set atop a cliff near Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia’s strategy aligns with its broader use of sports as a tool for global engagement and modernization. Critics label these efforts as "sportswashing," aimed at improving the kingdom’s image amid scrutiny of its human rights record. Nevertheless, FIFA has welcomed Saudi investments, elevating state oil company Aramco to a new top-tier sponsorship category and leveraging Saudi funding for major events like the 2025 Club World Cup in the United States.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, a key proponent of Vision 2030, has cultivated strong ties with FIFA and Infantino. This relationship, forged since 2017, has facilitated smooth progress for Saudi Arabia’s World Cup ambitions, despite limited resistance from soccer officials and players.

The 2034 World Cup will mark a significant milestone for Saudi Arabia, inviting global attention not only to its footballing aspirations but also to its societal and economic transformation efforts.

