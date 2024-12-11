Wednesday, December 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

SC dismisses ex-judge Mazaher Ali Naqvi's appeal against show cause notice

SC dismisses ex-judge Mazaher Ali Naqvi's appeal against show cause notice
Web Desk
3:47 PM | December 11, 2024
National

A seven-member constitutional bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Ameen-ud-Din, has rejected the appeal filed by former Supreme Court judge Mazaher Ali Naqvi challenging a show cause notice issued by the Judicial Council.

During the proceedings, Naqvi’s counsel, Saad Hashmi, informed the court that he could not contact his client and sought additional time to obtain instructions.

In response, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar noted that the case was nothing new, emphasizing that the Judicial Council had already made its decision regarding the show cause notice.

The court subsequently dismissed Mazaher Ali Naqvi’s petition, reaffirming the Council’s authority.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1733895704.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024