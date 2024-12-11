SC dismisses ex-judge Mazaher Ali Naqvi's appeal against show cause notice

A seven-member constitutional bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Ameen-ud-Din, has rejected the appeal filed by former Supreme Court judge challenging a show cause notice issued by the Judicial Council.

During the proceedings, Naqvi’s counsel, Saad Hashmi, informed the court that he could not contact his client and sought additional time to obtain instructions.

In response, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar noted that the case was nothing new, emphasizing that the Judicial Council had already made its decision regarding the show cause notice.

The court subsequently dismissed Mazaher Ali Naqvi’s petition, reaffirming the Council’s authority.