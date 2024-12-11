SC rejects petition to shift Imran Khan to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD - Discouraging unnecessary litigation and dragging judiciary into politics, the Supreme Court rejected a petition to shift PTI founder from Adiala Jail to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and fined the petitioner with Rs20000.

The seven-member Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP), headed by Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan was hearing the petition Tuesday at the principal seat hear. Other members of the Bench included Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Musarrat Hilali, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan. The Court termed the petition unnecessary and irrelevant and fined the petitioner Mr. Abdul Qayum Khan, a common citizen, with Rs20,000.

The petitioner argued before the court that he has come to the Supreme Court with the petition in greater national interest. Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan remarked that ‘you have nothing to do with this matter’. Justice Jamal Mandokhail advised the petitioner to go to the Parliament and serve the nation as it is a policy maker. Justice Musarrat Hilali addressed the petitioner and remarked: ‘See you again’.

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday rejected the request of further physical remand of 146 activists of PTI and sent the accused to jail on judicial remand in D-Chowk protest and riot case.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the case wherein 146 PTI workers were produced before the court after ending of their ten days physical remand.

During hearing, the police prayed the court to grant further 20-day remand of the accused. The defense lawyer opposed the request and said that a fourteen year boy is also booked in the same case and nothing is recovered from his custody.

The judge remarked that footage of all incidents are available whether the children were not exist in the protesters. The defense lawyer said that the accused were produced after 11 days, adding that they are all laborers. The court, subsequently, rejected the request of further remand and sent the accused jail in judicial custody.

Meanwhile, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday extended two-day judicial remand of 54 PTI activists to complete identification parade in a case registered by Khanna Police Station. ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the case. However, the accused couldn’t be produced before the court and police prayed the court to grant further three-day remand of the accused.

The judge said that the court is granting only two days to complete the procedure and instructed the police to preset the accused on next hearing. The judge remarked that the high court has stated that identification process should be completed within three day but the prosecution is demanding three more days. The court extended the remand and adjourned the case.