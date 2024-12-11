Wednesday, December 11, 2024
School education department plans phased retirement for older teachers

School education department plans phased retirement for older teachers
Web Desk
10:52 AM | December 11, 2024
National

The School Education Department has initiated a plan to phase out older teachers, calling for data collection on those willing to opt for voluntary retirement. District Education Authorities have been tasked with compiling and submitting this information.

Specifically, the department is seeking details on teachers aged 50 and 55, as well as those who have completed 25 years of service. The requested data includes each teacher’s date of birth, current posting details, designation, and educational qualifications.

The department has underscored the urgency of this request, asking all schools to submit the information promptly. Currently, the education system employs approximately 12,000 teachers with matriculation-level qualifications and over 8,000 teachers holding an FA qualification.

This step is part of the department’s effort to manage workforce efficiency and improve education standards across the system.

Web Desk

National

