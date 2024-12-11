Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Seven terrorists killed, soldier martyred in North Waziristan operations: ISPR

Web Desk
9:45 PM | December 11, 2024
National

Seven terrorists were killed, and a soldier embraced martyrdom during two separate operations in North Waziristan on December 10-11, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The first operation, an intelligence-based mission, was conducted by security forces in the Miran Shah area following reports of terrorist presence. The troops effectively engaged the terrorists, resulting in the elimination of four militants.

In a separate encounter in the Spinwam area, security forces neutralized three more militants.

During the intense exchange of fire, Lance Naik Muhammad Amin displayed exceptional bravery but tragically embraced martyrdom.

A sanitization operation is underway to eliminate any remaining threats in the area.

ISPR reaffirmed the security forces' unwavering commitment to eradicating terrorism, stating that the sacrifices of brave soldiers like Lance Naik Amin further strengthen their resolve.

National

