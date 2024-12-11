Shaheen Afridi makes history: first Pakistani to 100 wickets in all formats

In a remarkable achievement, Pakistan’s star fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has etched his name in cricketing history by becoming the first Pakistani and the fourth overall to claim 100 wickets in all three formats of the game. The 24-year-old left-arm pacer reached this milestone during the first T20I of the three-match series against South Africa.

Shaheen Afridi, who needed just three wickets to complete his century of T20I scalps, achieved the feat with stellar figures of 3/22. His landmark 100th T20I wicket came when he trapped Nqabayomzi Peter in front of the stumps. Despite his outstanding performance, Pakistan fell short, losing the match by 11 runs in pursuit of a challenging 184-run target.

Afridi’s skill and prowess were on full display as he delivered a scorching yorker to dismiss Rassie van der Dussen for a golden duck. He also removed the dangerous David Miller, who was looking poised for a big score.

With this feat, Shaheen joins an elite group of bowlers who have taken 100 wickets in each format of international cricket. The exclusive club includes New Zealand’s Tim Southee, Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan, and Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga. Impressively, Shaheen is the youngest player to achieve this milestone.

Shaheen Afridi now boasts 116 wickets in test matches, 112 wickets in ODIs, and 100 wickets in T20Is. He reached his 100th T20I wicket in just 74 matches, making him the second-fastest Pakistani bowler to the mark, behind Haris Rauf, who accomplished the feat in 71 games.

Despite the historic achievement and a heroic 74-run knock by captain Muhammad Rizwan, Pakistan’s chase fell short. The loss underscores the team’s ongoing challenges, but Shaheen’s milestone provides a beacon of excellence for the nation’s cricketing future.