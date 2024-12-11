Signs of Vanishing Winters in Karachi

I am writing to express concern over Karachi’s increasingly unpredictable weather, particularly the shrinking winter season. With November well underway, there is no sign of the usual winter chill. The city remains unseasonably warm, starkly different from past years when winter would set in by early November.

This delay reflects the broader issue of climate change, with rising global temperatures disrupting seasonal patterns. Karachi, like many urban centres, is bearing the brunt of global warming. The fading winter is more than an inconvenience; it signals deeper environmental challenges that could lead to water shortages, energy crises, and worsening pollution.

It is imperative to recognise the urgency of addressing climate change. The government must prioritise sustainable policies, from reducing emissions to promoting green initiatives. Citizens, too, must adopt environmentally friendly practices and raise awareness about the issue. Karachi cannot afford to ignore these changes; urgent action is needed to secure a sustainable future.

FATIMA ANSARI,

Karachi.