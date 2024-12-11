States should see each other as partners rather than rivals: Xi

ISLAMABAD - Chinese President Xi Jinping had a collective meeting with the leaders of major international economic organizations at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Tuesday, according to a press release issued by the Chinese embassy here.

In his conversation with the leaders of economic organisations, President Xi pointed out that with the acceleration of unprecedented global transformation, the world has entered a new period of turbulence and change, and once again come to a critical crossroads.

“Humanity is a closely entwined community with a shared future. Countries are not riding separately in some 190 small boats, but are rather all in a giant ship on which their shared destiny hinges. As such, they should see each other’s development as opportunities rather than challenges, and treat each other as partners rather than rivals”, he remarked.

He stressed that global solidarity, cooperation, mutual benefit and win-win should become the defining theme of the times. He said China was ready to work with the major international economic organizations to practice multilateralism, promote international cooperation, and support the development of Global South countries, so as to advance an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, and build a just world of common development.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also attended the meeting.

President of the New Development Bank Dilma Rousseff, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva, President of the World Bank Group Ajay Banga, and Director-General of the World Trade Organization Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala gave remarks on behalf of the participating international economic organizations.

President Xi listened attentively to the remarks of participating leaders, and responded on subjects of their interest, including the world economy, the Chinese economy, and global economic governance.

President Xi underscored that how to bring the world economy onto a path of strong and sustainable growth is a major question for the international community.

President Xi briefed the leaders on the Third Plenum of the 20th CPC Central Committee, in particular the host of important measures recently introduced by China.

He noted that after more than four decades of rapid growth, the Chinese economy has entered a stage of high-quality development and its contribution to global growth remains above 30 percent.

He presented the good progress of the BRI since its inception more than 10 years ago, and stressed that as a doer and go-getter, China has been hammering away at advancing Belt and Road cooperation and building bridges for common development of China and the world. China welcomes international economic organizations to continue their active participation in BRI cooperation, and jointly promote the modernization of all countries featuring peaceful development, mutually beneficial cooperation and common prosperity.

President Xi elaborated on China’s consistent, principled position on China-U.S. relations. He underscored that China is willing to maintain dialogue, expand cooperation and manage differences with the US government and work for steady, sound and sustainable development of China-US relations, and hopes that the US will work with China in the same direction.