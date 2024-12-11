STEP marks International Day of Persons with Disabilities 

The Special Talent Exchange Program (STEP), in collaboration with UNHCR Pakistan, ADDTF Pakistan, and Humanity and Inclusion (HI) Pakistan, organized a landmark event at the Rose and Jasmine Garden to celebrate the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD).

This year’s theme, “Amplifying the Leadership of Persons with Disabilities for an Inclusive and Sustainable Future,” served as a rallying call to recognize the leadership role of persons with disabilities in fostering inclusion and sustainability.

The celebration was also integrated with the global 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence (GBV), reflecting a commitment to addressing gender inequalities and empowering marginalized communities, including women and children with disabilities.

Legislative achievements and remaining gaps

Participants acknowledged key legislative achievements such as the ICT Disability Rights Act and the establishment of Disability Rights Councils in Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, and the ICT. Punjab was particularly lauded for actively implementing its provincial disability rights law.

However, speakers highlighted significant gaps, including the absence of dedicated disability rights legislation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and challenges in enforcing existing laws at the national level. The need for greater collaboration between stakeholders to bridge these gaps and ensure comprehensive disability rights across Pakistan was emphasized.

Inclusion of refugees with disabilities

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, refugees with disabilities were included in the event as active participants, showcasing their leadership and advocacy efforts. This inclusion highlighted the intersecting challenges faced by refugees with disabilities, particularly in accessing essential services and disaster risk reduction mechanisms.

STEP and UNHCR Pakistan also launched the Equal Access App, a groundbreaking tool available in multiple languages to assist refugees with disabilities in disaster resilience and risk management. UNHCR Deputy Representative Ms. Fumiko Kashiwa commended the effort, calling it a significant step towards inclusion. “You have shown that you are leaders capable of driving change and inspiring others,” she said, while emphasizing the need to amplify the voices of persons with disabilities in all decision-making processes.

The newly established Advisory Committee for Refugees with Disabilities, the first of its kind in Pakistan, was also celebrated as a critical milestone.

Activities and performances

The event began with a vibrant Pride Walk aimed at promoting diversity and inclusion, drawing participation from persons with disabilities, refugees, and their allies. Following this, storytelling sessions offered a platform for individuals to share personal narratives of resilience and leadership, inspiring attendees to challenge societal stereotypes.

Cultural performances and a craft exhibition were also key highlights, showcasing the artistic talents of persons with disabilities, including refugees. These activities celebrated the contributions of persons with disabilities to Pakistan’s cultural and social fabric.

Stakeholders’ remarks

STEP CEO Atif Sheikh described the event as a testament to the leadership and potential of persons with disabilities. “This celebration reflects our commitment to amplifying their voices and ensuring their active participation in building a sustainable and inclusive future,” he said.

Abia Akram, STEP’s Project Lead, highlighted the importance of creating inclusive platforms where persons with disabilities can actively shape policies. “We must amplify their voices in every aspect of decision-making,” she remarked.

Call for collaborative action

The event concluded with a strong call to action from stakeholders, including representatives from STEP, UNHCR, ADDTF, and HI Pakistan. They urged the government, civil society, and international organizations to address implementation gaps in disability legislation and strengthen mechanisms for ensuring inclusivity in all sectors.

Participants also emphasized the need for long-term strategies to promote the economic and social empowerment of persons with disabilities, with a special focus on women and children.

The celebration ended on a high note, with participants reaffirming their commitment to building a society that values the contributions of persons with disabilities. The event served as a reminder that their leadership is essential for creating a sustainable and inclusive future for all.