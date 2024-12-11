Supreme Court rules phone tapping not permitted without judicial approval

The constitutional bench of the Supreme Court on Wednesday stated that the Constitution does not allow phone tapping by just anyone.

The seven-member bench, led by Justice Aminuddin Khan, was hearing a case regarding phone tapping.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar asked, "Is there any legislation related to phone tapping?"

In response, the additional attorney general (AAG) confirmed that there is a law addressing phone tapping. "Since 2013, the Constitution outlines a procedure for phone tapping, with both ISI and IB authorized to conduct it," the AAG explained.

However, Justice Mazhar clarified that phone tapping could only be permitted by a sitting judge. "Did you notify any judge regarding this?" he asked.

The AAG admitted that he was unaware of any judge being nominated for phone tapping cases.

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail remarked that the law surrounding phone tapping is unclear, while Justice Mazhar emphasized, "The law does not allow everyone to engage in phone tapping."

Following the remarks, the bench adjourned the hearing and issued notices to advocate generals.