The Reason Behind Kamala Harris’s Defeat

December 11, 2024
Among the many reasons behind Kamala Harris’s defeat in the 2024 US Presidential Elections lies a perspective often overlooked. Islamic teachings emphasise male leadership for state governance, a principle seemingly echoed in US electoral history. American voters have consistently chosen male presidents, with no woman ever elected to the highest office.

This trend may reflect an unspoken preference for male leadership in executive roles, rooted in the belief that men are better suited to handle matters of state. The pattern is unlikely to change unless male presidents underperform significantly, paving the way for a highly competent female candidate who surpasses her male counterparts.

KHALID MUSTAFA ADVOCATE,

Islamabad.

