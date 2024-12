MULTAN - Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested three people for possessing illegal weapons. Choubara police district Layyah, arrested Zainul Hassan and Waqas Azam, and recovered a rifle and a pistol from their possession, respectively. The police also arrested Ehtesham Akhtar, a resident of Chak No. 379 TDA, and recovered a pistol from his possession. Cases have been registered against the accused.