Trimmu Canal to remain closed for annual repair

BAHAWALPUR - Trimmu Canal and Trimmu Sudhnai Link Canal will remain closed from January 10 to January 27, 2025. According to a notification from the Chief Engineer of the Irrigation Department Multan Zone, the Sudhnai Canal and SMB Link Canal will be closed from January 11 to January 28, 2025, and the Lower Pakpattan Canal from January 12 to January 29, 2025. These canals will remain closed for necessary annual repair and maintenance.

MD SAFE CITY AUTHORITY VISITS BAHAWALPUR

Managing Director, Punjab Safe City Authority, DIG Muhammad Ahsan Younas arrived in Bahawalpur and inspected the under-construction building of safe city. A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that Ahsan Younas arrived in Bahawalpur to inspect the project and he was warmly welcomed by Regional Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Rai Babar Saeed and District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Asad Sarfaraz Khan.

The MD, Punjab Safe City Authority was briefed by the RPO and the DPO about pace of work and implementation of the safe city project in Bahawalpur. He was informed that CCTV cameras were being installed on entry and exit points of Bahawalpur city, VIP routes, roundabouts on city arteries, commercial points, bazaars and roads. He was told that CCTV vigilance cameras were also being installed at government offices, educational institutions, commercial plazas and important hotels. DIG Younas appreciated the Bahawalpur police for playing an important role in implementation of the project.