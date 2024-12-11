Two booked for making cooking oil from animal waste

FAISALABAD - Two accused were booked by Roshanwala police for making cooking oil from animal waste. A food safety team raided Chak No 243-RB and found that oil was being prepared by using animal waste. The unit was sealed and a case was registered against two accused. Meanwhile, police arrested an accused involved in making fake engine oil from Karkhana Bazaar. A police report said that a team of Rail Bazaar police, on a tip-off, raided Karkhana Bazaar and held Abdul Salam. The accused was involved in making and selling fake engine oil of branded companies. Police seized oil, cash, illicit weapons and other materials. A case has been registered against the accused. Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner City Ateequllah directed the price control magistrates to take strict action against profiteers without any discrimination. Chairing a meeting of price control magistrates of Tehsil City, he said the government was committed to providing maximum relief to the masses by controlling prices of daily use items. In this connection, price control magistrates should inspect the local markets and bazaars regularly and take stern action against overcharging, he added. He stressed the need for imposing heavy fines on violators of price control mechanism in addition to getting cases registered and sealing shops and stalls of violators.

He also directed the magistrates continuous monitoring of prices of Roti and bread besides ensuring their availability with accurate weights.

He directed the price control magistrates to perform their duties honestly and dedicatedly to stabilize prices of daily use commodities across the city.

He also directed for immediate redressal of public complaints relating to price hike and overcharging and warned that immediate departmental action would be taken against those officers who show lethargy, negligence and delinquency.