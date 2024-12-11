U0G, PCTVI, IIRMR team up for CPEC-skilled landscape in Gwadar

To broaden the CPEC-driven skill landscape in Gwadar, China’s development role and Gwadar port’s global appeal, a significant MoU has been inked between the University of Gwadar (UoG), Pak-China Technical and Vocational Institute (PCTVI) and Institute of International Relations & Media Research (IIRMR) in Gwadar.

It is first of its kind holistic collaboration through which IIRMR as a national-level “Think Tank” has entered into a formal agreement with UoG,the sole educational institution of higher education in Gwadar and PCTVI,1st professional institute gifted by China for imparting modern skilled training to the youth of Gwadar to contribute Gwadar growth and national economy.

During a formal ceremony, University of Gwadar (UoG) Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Syed Manzoor Ahmed and Institute of International Relations and Media Research (IIMR) president Yasir Habib Khan singed Memorandum of Understanding.

On the occasion, UoG Pro VC Mr Mazoor termed the MoU a landmark development promising a resilient role to shape up CPEC’s 2.0 (Phase II) with the involvement of all stakeholders especially Gwadar youth and communities belonging to different sphere of lives.

Mr IIRMR president Yasir Habib Khan said that MoU will help tap those areas of technical & vocational developments that are still untapped, unexplored and undiscovered stimulating a deeper sense about CPEC growth doctrines after taking on board government bodies, private sector and Gwadar youth.

The purpose of this MoU is to establish a collaborative relationship between IIRMR and the University to promote activities such as seminars, consultative dialogues, sports festivals, cultural and economic exhibitions, research conferences, exchange programs and other joint ventures.

These initiatives will focus on the areas of economic development, the skilled labor needs of Gwadar and Balochistan, the socio-cultural landscape of the region, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the development of Gwadar Port, and the role of China in these developments.

Both UoG and IIRMR agree to foster exchange research and best practices related to creating employment pathways for the youth in Balochistan. They plan to promote awareness and understanding of Balochistan’s heritage and traditions through cultural festivals and events, Mou said.