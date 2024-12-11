UHE gets HEC nod to launch MS Organizational Psychology degree

Lahore - The University of Home Economics (UHE) has received a No Objection Certificate (NOC) and formal approval from the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan to launch an MS program in Industrial and Organizational Psychology. The new degree will be offered under the Department of Psychology.

During a meeting with UHE faculty members, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Faleeha Zahra Kazmi expressed her appreciation for the efforts of the university’s Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC), Academic Office, and Registrar’s Office in expediting the approval process. Prof Kazmi tasked Dr Ayesha Sarfraz, the department’s Incharge, with initiating the admission process for the upcoming spring session. It is noteworthy that UHE already offers MS and M.Phil programs in three disciplines: Sociology, Food and Nutrition, and Art and Design.