US-China War

Wednesday, December 11, 2024
December 11, 2024
A war between the United States-led Western alliance and China is already underway—though for now, it is confined to the economic sphere. Beginning under the Trump administration and carried forward by the Biden administration, the United States has pursued policies aimed at severing China’s access to cutting-edge technologies, including 5G, chip manufacturing, artificial intelligence, and the tools required for advanced semiconductor production. Simultaneously, efforts are underway to curtail China’s growing dominance in sectors like electric vehicles, batteries, solar energy, and other industries where Beijing is rapidly outpacing its competitors.

In retaliation for the latest measures by the Biden administration, Beijing has imposed a ban on the export of rare earth metals to U.S. companies. These metals—of which China controls 70% of global supply and processes 90%—are critical for modern electronics, military hardware, and cutting-edge technologies. The ban could severely impact U.S. industries, from civilian to military applications.

Even before the ban fully takes effect, American companies are raising alarms about potential disruptions to supply chains and the far-reaching implications for technology development. Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping issued a stark warning on Tuesday, stating that there would be no winners in a trade war and urging the United States to step back from its aggressive stance. Beijing continues to extend an olive branch, advocating for managed differences and a stable, cooperative relationship between the two superpowers.

However, the potential return of a Trump administration, which has championed tariffs and economic decoupling from China, raises the spectre of an even deeper divide between the two nations. A major decoupling of the U.S. and Chinese economies would have seismic implications for the globalised world order, disrupting trade networks and economic interdependence. More troublingly, such economic isolation could heighten tensions to the point where the risk of physical conflict becomes a real and imminent threat.

