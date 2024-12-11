‘US House Resolution on democracy, HR based on unsubstantiated allegations’

ISLAMABAD - The Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs was told on Tuesday that the US House Resolution 901, on democracy and human rights in Pakistan was based on ‘unsubstantiated allegations.’

The committee convened under the chairmanship of Senator Irfan Siddiqui here at the Parliament House.

A key agenda item was the Ministry’s response to the U.S. House Resolution 901, which expressed support for democracy and human rights in Pakistan.

The resolution, passed in June 2024, drew criticism from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for its lack of understanding of Pakistan’s political dynamics. In response, Pakistan’s Embassy in Washington circulated a counter-resolution adopted by Pakistan’s National Assembly, which rejected the US stance, calling it based on unsubstantiated allegations.

The meeting was told that the Foreign Office reaffirmed its position that the U.S. should focus on strengthening bilateral ties and supporting Pakistan’s ongoing democratic reforms rather than issuing unconstructive resolutions.

“The Ministry also highlighted its efforts to engage the U.S. Congress in a more balanced and informed discussion on Pakistan’s democratic progress and human rights advancements,” the meeting was informed.

The meeting deliberated upon the condemnation of Israel’s recent legislation targeting the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), and measures taken to facilitate visa processes for Pakistanis in key countries such as the UAE, Qatar, and Turkey.

The committee began by addressing the condemnation of the Israeli Knesset’s recent legislation aimed at undermining the UNRWA’s operations in the region. In a formal statement, the Embassy of the State of Palestine presented its strongest objections to the new Israeli law, describing it as an affront to international law and Palestinian rights. The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that the legislation was part of a broader Israeli strategy to delegitimize UNRWA and erase the Palestinian refugee issue, which remains central to the longstanding conflict.

The Ministry further asserted that the law, which seeks to restrict UNRWA’s presence in Jerusalem, violates multiple UN resolutions, including General Assembly Resolutions 302 and 194, which recognize the agency’s role and the Palestinian refugees’ right of return. The committee joined the global chorus condemning Israel’s actions, reiterating its unwavering support for Palestinian rights and UNRWA’s mission.

Officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs that urgent measures are being taken for the immediate evacuation of Pakistanis trapped in Syria. Out of the 180 pilgrims evacuated, 170 have been allowed to leave Syria for Lebanon. Since Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s contact with the Lebanese counterpart that the Lebanese government has been providing visas to them at the border. These people have been sent to Beirut through buses. Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has spoken to the Turkish Foreign Minister about the security of the Pakistanis. The Prime Minister has issued instructions to NDMA to arrange special flights to bring Pakistanis home from Beirut. The committee was told that there are more than seven hundred Pakistani families living in Syria, among whom the Prime Minister is contacting them and is providing them with necessary facilities. The committee was told that the Pakistani embassy has only a full-fledged mini-committee consisting of twelve people who are safe from all the measures. The committee urged the government as well as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to provide Pakistanis with necessary facilities. The statement said that no effort should be spared by Pakistanis while keeping a constant watch on the changing situation in Syria. The evacuation was based on the situation and for security.

The chairman committee acknowledged the efforts of the Prime Minister alongside the foreign ministry on evacuation of Pakistanis.

The committee also received updates from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the efforts to streamline visa processes for Pakistanis seeking employment and travel opportunities abroad.