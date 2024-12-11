Vast potential for trade development with Afghanistan: SACM

PESHAWAR - Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Commerce and Industries, Abdul Karim Tordher, has said that besides religious and cultural bonds, Pakistan and Afghanistan are also very important to each other due to their close geographical proximity.

He stated that there is vast potential for economic and trade development between the two countries. He expressed these views during a meeting with a diplomatic delegation from Afghanistan, headed by Afghan Consul General Hafiz Mohibullah, which called on him on Tuesday. The Special Assistant termed the exchange of trade delegations as crucial for promoting bilateral trade and leveraging each other’s markets. He assured the Afghan delegation of all possible support for Afghan students to take advantage of skill training opportunities in the province.

During the meeting, the Special Assistant and Afghan Consul General discussed matters of mutual interest, including the further expansion of trade and business relations, increasing the volume of bilateral trade, and exploring investment opportunities.

The Afghan delegation requested the provincial government to raise these matters with the relevant authorities to remove hurdles related to transit trade and facilitate the visa process. The delegation also presented proposals regarding the provision of necessary facilities at the Torkham border. The Afghan Consul General mentioned that thousands of applicants visit the Afghan Consulate in Peshawar daily, and the number of people coming to Pakistan is also increasing.

The Afghan Consul General emphasized that Pakistan has always supported Afghanistan, with the living example being the hospitality extended to millions of refugees for several decades. He stated that linguistic and religious harmony, along with common customs and traditions, have forged a strong relationship between both countries, and the promotion of mutual trade will further deepen political relations.

The Special Assistant assured the Afghan diplomatic delegation of all possible cooperation on behalf of the provincial government and stated that their proposals would be brought to the attention of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He also mentioned that recommendations would be sent to the federal government in this regard. He highlighted that Peshawar holds a key position for Afghan citizens, particularly in medical tourism, and that there are attractive incentives for investment in many sectors, with all kinds of facilities provided for trade and investment.