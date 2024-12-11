Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Veteran film artist Babra Sharif celebrates 70th birthday

December 11, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  One of Pakistan’s most iconic actresses Babra Sharif celebrated her 70th birthday on Tuesday. Babra Sharif began her memorable showbiz journey with the TV drama Kiran Kahani and later transitioned to films, debuting with Intezar. Her career skyrocketed with memorable performances in classics such as Mera Naam Hai Mohabbat, Pyar Ka Wada, Sang Dil, Miss Colombo, Mukhra, Miss Hong Kong and Shabana.  Babra Sharif had already appeared in over 150 movies by the age of 23. Her remarkable contributions to the Pakistani film industry earned her numerous accolades, including eight prestigious Nigar Awards.

