Weaponising Information

The nature of conflict has always evolved with technology, and today, the battlefield is increasingly digital. Questions abound: What’s happening, and where are we headed as a global society? Modern conflicts blend old and new strategies, and one significant aspect is the targeted weakening of enemy morale. In this digital age, propaganda has grown exponentially, becoming one of the most dangerous and divisive tools. Controlling narratives is now more challenging than conducting military campaigns.

Traditional propaganda methods have been supercharged by technology and hyperconnectivity. Techniques like AI-driven data manipulation, micro-targeting, and dark advertising are weaponised to influence public opinion and corrupt the informational ecosystem. These attacks, often referred to as “cognitive hacking,” blur the boundaries between reality and fiction.

In the 20th century, propaganda was disseminated through radio, televised speeches, and print media. Today, it has evolved into an intricate web of cyber manipulation through digital platforms. The viral spread of misinformation is nearly impossible to contain. Recent global conflicts, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, have demonstrated the destructive power of cyber propaganda. Social media has been weaponised to spread false reports, deepen societal divisions, and disrupt traditional power structures.

How is cyber propaganda weaponised? The core lies in disinformation—creating confusion and mistrust. Tools like deep fakes and manipulated media blur reality, leaving individuals unsure of what or whom to believe. Disinformation is a key weapon in the arsenal of hybrid threats, targeting multiple domains. This is not just a Western problem, nor are all threats external. Modern disinformation leverages digital amplification, platform exploitation, micro-targeting, and narrative laundering, creating a sophisticated form of psychological warfare.

This clash in the information space is not just about political power; it reflects competing models of influence and control. Modern propagandists exploit vulnerabilities with tactics like data breaches, phishing attacks, and the spread of fake news. These methods, relatively rare a decade ago, are now integral to information warfare. Addressing these challenges requires robust policies to protect individual rights and privacy while countering the misuse of technology.

The consequences are profound—global security is threatened, social cohesion eroded, and entire regions destabilised. Emerging technologies like decentralised networks and blockchain may become new avenues for spreading uncontainable propaganda. Carefully crafted content and partial truths often prove more effective than outright lies in shaping public opinion.

Platforms like TikTok, with their diverse user base and sophisticated tools, exemplify the risks. AI-generated content, voiceovers, and deep fakes are not only current threats but will continue to pose challenges in future conflicts. However, strategies to counter cyber propaganda do exist. Technology companies must be held accountable for ensuring their platforms do not become breeding grounds for disinformation. International alliances are crucial to creating a unified front against this threat.

Weaponised information can be as destabilising as conventional weapons, albeit without the immediate physical destruction. The damage, though intangible, can be immense. Tackling these threats requires collective will and action, transcending individual interests and state mindsets.

Nations like the US and China have already utilised information warfare to influence decision-making processes and disrupt adversaries. The Israel-Hamas conflict serves as a stark example of how propaganda can shape public perception and geopolitical outcomes. Platforms must act decisively to remove extremist content that threatens global security.

Ultimately, societies must acknowledge the dangers of digital terrorism and adopt multifaceted strategies to mitigate its risks. Through collaboration and vigilance, modern technologies can be harnessed for positive purposes rather than destruction.

Alina Zaid

The writer is a Ph.D. scholar and a freelance columnist.