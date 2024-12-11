Youth Impact hosts first-ever Youth Excellence Awards in Karachi

KARACHI - An award-winning not-for-profit dedicated to developing purposeful and character-driven young social leaders hosted its first-ever Youth Excellence Awards in Karachi. The ceremony celebrated individuals and organizations at the forefront of social change in Pakistan, empowering youth, providing growth opportunities, strengthening communities, and fostering innovation to build a brighter, more inclusive nation.

Founded 13 years ago with the goal of empowering youth leaders, Youth Impact has touched and transformed more than 128,000 lives. Its experiential learning initiatives, outdoor classrooms, and social action projects have created lasting impacts on young changemakers worldwide. Prestigious institutions like the Higher Education Commission have been among the beneficiaries of Youth Impact’s programs. The Youth Excellence Awards 2024 are a reflection of this mission, offering a platform to honor those who exemplify leadership and social responsibility in their communities. Dr. Abdul Bari Khan, Founder of Indus Hospital, was the Patron-in-Chief of Youth Excellence Awards.

The awards recognized organizations across various sectors. Al Khidmat, Indus Hospital, The Citizens Foundation, Special Olympics Pakistan, and Green Crescent Trust were honored for their tireless efforts in healthcare, education, and community welfare. Kiran Foundation, Generations School, NUST, IBA, and IoBM were celebrated for their transformative role in education and fostering future leaders. In the corporate sector, Toyota Indus Motors, Hubco, Agriauto, Multinet, FFC and Careem were acknowledged for their innovative and sustainable practices. Additionally, Orange Tree Foundation and Akhuwat were commended for their impactful social and economic initiatives that empower underserved communities. CSR Club, Scents & Stories, and Pakistan Human Capital Forum partnered in the conduct of these awards. The Youth Excellence Awards 2024 serve as a testament to Youth Impact’s dedication to youth empowerment, leadership, and social responsibility.

On this occasion, Youth Impact also launched ‘Markaz’ – a world-class outdoor leadership center to be established in the lower Himalayas, which will serve as the basecamp for the scalable and sustainable youth development vision of Youth Impact.