ABBOTTABAD - Pa­kistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz Fri­day said the incompetent and corrupt rulers of Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) had left Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa in shambles during their 10-year govern­ment. All the sectors, including education, health, infrastruc­ture, and sanitation services had been ruined as the prov­ince was now in a state of af­fairs which it had a century ago, she said while chairing a meet­ing on the party’s re-organisa­tion in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the Hazara Division. Maryam Nawaz said that ter­rorism is a big challenge, how­ever, the coalition government was taking steps for protecting life and property of the people. PML-N President Engr Amir Muqam and General Secretary Murtaza Javed Abbassi, besides the leadership of different par­ty wings, attended the meeting. Maryam Nawaz appreciated Amir Muqam and Murtaza Ab­basi for their leadership role in the party’s organisation in the KP. Like the Hazara Division, the rest of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was also becoming a stronghold of the party, she added. She said she was proud of the workers, who were giving sacrifices for the party. The ideological and committed workers would be honoured and their problems would be addressed on priority, she added. Earlier on her arriv­al in the city, she was accorded a warm welcome by the party leaders and workers.