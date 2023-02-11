Share:

BAHAWALPUR - The 1st Women Economic Empowerment Expo 2023 and Symposium was held at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB). The symposium was inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor (VC) of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob.

In his inaugural address, he said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is working for social and economic development. Pakistan’s real wealth is its workforce, whose training and upskilling will be an important step towards value edition.

Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof Dr Rubina Bhat­ti discussed in detail the role of academia in women’s economic independence. She said that investment and other measures for women’s economic independence are essential for gender equality, poverty eradication, and participation in decision-making and sustainable development. Additional Secretary Higher Education Department South Punjab Malik Ata-ul-Haq said that the social independence of women will help in the elimination of gender discrimination in society.

Vice Chancellor Emerson University Multan Prof Dr Muhammad Ramzan said that the active and practical role of women in society is inevitable and necessary for economic development. Chairman Department of Eco­nomics Dr Abid Rasheed Gill said that economic discrim­ination based on gender should be eliminated in Paki­stani society and equal opportunities for development should be provided to them. He said that currently more than 75 million women are engaged in social activities. Focal Person Dr Maryam Abbas Soharwardi said that this event has been organised purely in accordance with the vision of the university leadership to highlight the devel­opment of women and their social and economic roles. She termed women’s economic rights as human rights.