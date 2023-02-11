Share:

Rawalpindi - Rawalpindi police in an operation on Friday arrested two street criminals and recovered cash Rs 105,000 , an iphone, weapons and other items from their possession. according to a police spokesman, Saddar wah police arrested members of ‘Sher Alam’ were identified as ringleader Sher alam and Hamza, wanted in various cases.

He said that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Saddar wah police Station on the directives of the Superintendent of police potohar, Muhammad waqas Khan conducted the raid.a case has been registered against the accused while further investigation was under process, he added.