LAHORE - “In the upcoming polio eradication drive start­ing from February 13 (Monday), districts must deploy government accountable polio teams so that a high-quality campaign is implemented”, instructed the head of the polio programme and Punjab Emergency Operations Centre Coordina­tor Mr Khizer Afzaal Chaudhary on Friday. He was addressing a readiness meeting held with Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Mianwali and Sheikhupura districts in connection with the upcoming cam­paign. At the onset of the meeting, the EOC coor­dinator inquired about the turnover of govern­ment accountable teams in the polio workforce and urged the district health administrations to address the issue if it was low. “If there is low per­centage of government accountable teams, the campaign quality is bound to be compro­mised. The district health administrations must en­sure that the percentage of government account­able teams meets the acceptable benchmark”, underlined the EOC coor­dinator. The polio pror­gamme head reiterated the need to maintain cred­ible and authentic data saying statistics on polio campaigns needed to be up to the mark. “Data on campaigns especially on children who have not been able to receive vaccination during the cam­paign should be authentic and transparent. Data accuracy will help us plan better and reach every child. Deputy District Health Officers need to look into data personally. They are responsible to rec­tify any discrepancies”, stressed the EOC coordi­nator. During the meeting, the polio programme head inquired about the status of trainings and called for implementing high quality trainings. Districts informed the EOC head that team trainings were in the last phase of implemen­tation. Mr Khizer urged the district health ad­ministrations to interact with polio teams and their supervisors frequently. “Share data and qualitative findings of teams’ work with them. They (teams and their supervisors) must know the results of their work”, underlined the EOC head. The Punjab polio programme head reiter­ated that use of polio vaccine should be done judiciously. Supervisors and monitors must en­sure that vaccine record was maintained in health facilities. He called on Lahore and Faisalabad dis­trict teams to remain vigilant as mega districts were more at risk as they were hosting major share of high-risk mobile populations.