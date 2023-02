Share:

LAHORE - The 6th Commissioner Karachi girls and boys basketball tournaments are being organized in Karachi. According to tournament organizer Ghulam Muhammad Khan, the boys tournament was inaugurated by DIGP Traffic Ahmed Nawaz while girls tournament will be inaugurated on February 13 at 4:30 pm by Mrs. Ayesha Iqbal Memon, wife of Commissioner Karachi M Iqbal Memon.

Total 12 teams are participating in the boys tournament and eight teams are featuring in the girls tournament.