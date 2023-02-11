Share:

Karachi - A remarkable and vibrant flags hoisting ceremony was held at Pakistan Navy Dockyard, Karachi, yesterday to formally commence the proceedings of 8th Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-23.

A large number of senior military representatives from participating countries, observers, diplomats and Pakistan Navy officials attended the ceremony.

On the occasion the message of Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi was read. In his message, he warmly welcomed the participants of Exercise AMAN-23. The Admiral underscored that the AMAN Exercise is a regular feature that involves regional and extra-regional navies to create a secure and favourable maritime environment for smooth and unhindered maritime activities in the region.

He further underlined that Pakistan Navy has been a forerunner in its quest for promoting collaborative maritime security in the region besides generating the camaraderie as highlighted under the Exercise motto “Together for Peace”. The Admiral emphasized that this bond will continue to grow and bring us even closer to the cherished goals of realizing regional peace and shared prosperity.

Speaking on the occasion, Commander Pakistan Fleet, Vice Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami warmly welcomed all the participants and thanked them for their wholehearted participation in the Exercise. He sought their cooperation in achieving the Exercise objectives and hoped that the Exercise would prove mutually rewarding for all.

AMAN-23, the 8th Exercise of the AMAN series is being held from 10-14 February 2023. The exercise is one of the major events of Pakistan Navy held biennially to signify the commitment towards making seas safer for positive human activities while inviting regional and extra-regional navies. This year the AMAN Exercise is being attended by more than 50 countries with their ships, aircraft, Special Operation Forces and a large number of observers.

Besides, another mega event of Pakistan International Maritime Expo & Conference (PIMEC) commenced at Karachi Expo Center, a protruding initiative of Pakistan Navy under the patronage Ministry of Maritime Affairs aimed to raise awareness amongst national stakeholders and international fraternity about the huge untapped potential of Pakistan’s Blue Economy.

The opening ceremony of PIMEC was graced by Minister of Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief of the Naval Staff was also present during the event. Besides, a large number of civil military, foreign & local delegates attended the event.

Chief of the Naval Staff in his message of PIMEC highlighted that Pakistan Navy, being the major stakeholder in shaping the maritime thought in the country, is proactively playing its role in creating the requisite maritime awareness for exploitation of untapped potential of Blue Economy. The Naval Chief further underscored that this milestone event will bring together international and national stakeholders, creating a marketplace for presenting innovative ideas while showcasing maritime potential and opportunities in this dynamic field.

In the background of PIMEC, International Maritime Conference has also been organized by National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA), under the auspices of Pakistan Navy from 10 to 12 February 2023.

The maiden PIMEC has showcased overwhelming interest with the participation around 133 Exhibitors including foreign and local firms. The significant event PIMEC will continue till 12 February 23 as the mega propelling Pakistan’s course towards realizing the blue economy goals.