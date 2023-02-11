Share:

SIALKOT - Sialkot District Police Of­ficer (DPO) Syed Zeeshan Raza took the notice of tor­turing a child by four ac­cused in Fatima Jinnah Park on Friday.

According to a police spokesperson, the DPO is­sued orders to SHO Cantt to arrest the accused involved in the incident which went viral on social media.

Later, the police arrested the accused, including Mu­hammed Khalil, Sohail An­jum, Mehtab Ahmed Khan and Raja Shahab Ahmed.

SIX ARRESTED, WEAPONS RECOVERED

Sialkot Police on Friday claimed to have arrested six members of two gangs and recovered weapons and cash.

According to a police spokesperson, Ugoki and Muradpur police stations arrested Shehrayar, Hus­nain, Usman, Imran Ali, Ejaz and Waqas.

During interroga­tion, three motorcycles, Rs455,000, phones and five pistols were recov­ered from the accused who were involved in 31 cases of dacoity and theft.

DPO REVIEWS LAW AND ORDER SITUATION IN CITY

Sialkot District Police Of­fice (DPO) Syed Zeeshan Raza said that Sialkot Po­lice is ready to maintain law and order situation in the district.

He stated this during an important meeting with the members of District Peace Committee held at DC Of­fice here on Friday. Sialkot Deputy Commissioner (DC) Adnan Mehmood Awan also attended the meeting.

DPO Syed Zeeshan Raza said that people coopera­tion was important to im­prove law and order situa­tion in city.

He said that in view of the current security issues, everyone needs to be alert. All religious programmes, scholars coming from out of stations and those staying in mosques should be re­ported to the police timely.

Later, a special prayer was offered for the national security and peace of the country.