SIALKOT - Sialkot District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Zeeshan Raza took the notice of torturing a child by four accused in Fatima Jinnah Park on Friday.
According to a police spokesperson, the DPO issued orders to SHO Cantt to arrest the accused involved in the incident which went viral on social media.
Later, the police arrested the accused, including Muhammed Khalil, Sohail Anjum, Mehtab Ahmed Khan and Raja Shahab Ahmed.
SIX ARRESTED, WEAPONS RECOVERED
Sialkot Police on Friday claimed to have arrested six members of two gangs and recovered weapons and cash.
According to a police spokesperson, Ugoki and Muradpur police stations arrested Shehrayar, Husnain, Usman, Imran Ali, Ejaz and Waqas.
During interrogation, three motorcycles, Rs455,000, phones and five pistols were recovered from the accused who were involved in 31 cases of dacoity and theft.
DPO REVIEWS LAW AND ORDER SITUATION IN CITY
Sialkot District Police Office (DPO) Syed Zeeshan Raza said that Sialkot Police is ready to maintain law and order situation in the district.
He stated this during an important meeting with the members of District Peace Committee held at DC Office here on Friday. Sialkot Deputy Commissioner (DC) Adnan Mehmood Awan also attended the meeting.
DPO Syed Zeeshan Raza said that people cooperation was important to improve law and order situation in city.
He said that in view of the current security issues, everyone needs to be alert. All religious programmes, scholars coming from out of stations and those staying in mosques should be reported to the police timely.
Later, a special prayer was offered for the national security and peace of the country.