Peshawar - Akhtar Hayat took charge as the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP), replacing Moazzam Jah Ansari, here on Friday.

Akhtar Hayat joined the police force as PSP officer in 1994. Akhtar Hayat belongs to the 22nd Common Training Programme (CTP) of the Police Service of Pakistan. He was serving as additional director general in the Federal Investigation Agency before becoming the IGP. Hayat has previously served as additional inspector general (AIG), counter-terrorism, in Balochistan, AIG Special Branch in KP, FIA zonal director in KP and additional director general at the agency’s headquarters in Islamabad.

Apart from serving as RPO in different regions, he also served as DPO in Haripur, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swat and Mansehra. After assuming charge on Friday, the top cop held a meeting with senior officers at the Central Police Office.