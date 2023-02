Share:

ATTOCK - all the assistant commissioners of the six tehsils of attock district have been replaced. The posted assistant commissioners have taken over their responsibilities. as per the details, the new assistant commissioners include: Miss Shagufta Jabeen Tehsil attock, Miss Zunaira Jabeen Tehsil Fatehjang, Mr Kamran ashraf Tehsil Hazro, Mr Muhammad irfan Tehsil Jand, Miss Sana Tehsil Hasanabdal and Mr noor Zaman Tehsil pindigheb.