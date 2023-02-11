Share:

Lower court extends Imran’s pre-arrest bail till Feb 27 in ECP protest case.

ISLAMABAD - An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday rejected the request for ex­emption from appearance to Im­ran Khan on medical grounds and granted him last opportunity to appear on February 15 in a case pertaining protest outside ECP’s building and interfering in the gov­ernment’s affairs.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Has­san heard the court regarding the matter. Imran Khan’s counsel Dr Baber Awan submitted the request to the court seeking one-time ex­emption from attendance to his cli­ent on medical grounds. He said that Imran Khan could not appear due to his injuries. He said that the FIR was registered on October 21, and his cli­ent got bail on 24th.

The prosecutor on the occasion opposed the request and said that all medical reports submitted to the court were from Shaukat Khanum Hospital. The medical reports of the said hospital were not illegal, he said, adding that they were just mak­ing fun of the law.

The court noted that Imran Khan was seen walking in a video released from the Zaman Park. The court asked the PTI’s lawyer to give argu­ments on bail confirmation of his cli­ent. The court said that it would is­sue order in bail case on February 15, whether Imran Khan appeared or not. The court also asked the prosecutor to prove that the protest­ers gathered outside ECP on instiga­tion of Imran Khan. The court asked that how the sections of Anti Terror­ism Act (ATA) were added in the FIR.

After this the court adjourned fur­ther hearing of the case till February 15, with above instructions. It may be mentioned here that the Sangja­ni Police Station had registered FIR against Imran Khan on aforesaid matter.Also, a lower court on Friday summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf (PTI)’s chief Imran Khan in per­sonal capacity on March 29 in a case regarding vandalizing the pub­lic property during long march. Civil Judge Hassan Chishti heard the case with regarding to first information report (FIR) registered by the Seha­la Police Station. Prosecutor Ayesha Akbar and case investigation officer appeared before the court.

The police submitted the case re­cord against Imran Khan, after which the court issued summons notice to PTI’s chief.

Meanwhile, a local court on Friday extended the pre-arrest bail of Paki­stan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) head Im­ran Khan till February 27 and sought a written statement in an FIR re­garding the protest after the deci­sion of ECP in Toshakhana case and attack on PML-N’s leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha.

Additional District and Session Judge Zafar Iqbal heard the case against Imran Khan. Dr. Baber Awan submitted the medical report of Im­ran Khan and requested the judge to grant him a one-time exemption from attendance.

The court noted that the applicant had stated that still he would take 20 to 25 days to recover from injuries. He said that Imran Khan was not al­lowed by the doctors to travel.

Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha said that PTI’s leader used to talk about justice but on the other hand, he was not willing to appear before the po­lice. If this was the situation then the court should form a medical board of PIMS as he was not sure if the plaster would be opened in the next six months, he said.

He said that this plaster was only for the court as the other jobs were being done openly. He said that the doctors of PIMS hospital could ex­amine the health of the PTI chief at his home. The court also witnessed heated remarks between Dr. Baber Awan and Mr. Ranjha.

Mohsin Ranjha said that Imran Khan should have presented himself for arrest in line with his announced drive to court arrest but he was re­questing an extension in bail. Nei­ther Imran Khan joined the inves­tigation process nor he submitted written comments, he said