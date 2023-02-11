Share:

BAHAWALPUR - The district police have taken 35 suspects into custody and recovered hash­ish, liquor and weapons from their possession. Ac­cording to a spokesperson for Bahawalpur Police, on the special direction of Dis­trict Police Officer (DPO), Bahawalpur, Syed Muha­mad Abbas, the teams of the police stations including PS Hasilpur, PS Derawar, PS Sama Satta, PS Yazman, PS Musafir Khana, PS Noshahra Jadid and PS Civil Lines con­ducted raids at dens within their jurisdiction and arrest­ed 10 suspects into custody besides recovering 387 litres liquor from their possession. Meanwhile, the police of PS Kotwali and PS Noshahra Jadid have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered over one kilogramme of hashish from their possession. The police parties of the police station among them were PS Head Rajkan, PS Cantt, PS Civil Lines, PS Noshahra Jadid and PS Hasilpur have apprehended five accused and recovered three pistols from their possession. The police have registered sepa­rate cases against the ac­cused. Further probe was underway.