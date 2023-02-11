Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minis­ter (CM) Mir Abdul Qud­dus Bizenjo expressed his sorrow on the death of well-known poet and writer Amjad Islam Am­jad on Friday. In a condo­lence massage issued here, he said that the deceased had a prominent posi­tion in poetry, drama and critical literature, adding that Amjad Islam Amjad highlighted various social issues through his writ­ings and poetry. He said Amjad Islam Amjad would always be remembered for his timeless poetry, plays and writings. The CM ex­pressed his heartfelt sym­pathy and condolences to the family members of the deceased. He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strengthen to the be­reaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.