Gas and LPG heaters emit carbon monoxide and can cause unconsciousness or death. Eventually, it is the root cause of many fatal incidents. In the winter season, use safe and alternative means to keep yourself warm and be careful with gas and LPG heaters. Necessary precautions can be taken while using gas, and LPG heaters, like getting your heater serviced regularly and providing proper ventilation. This is very important as it helps fresh air in and smokes out. Keep all flammable materials at least one meter away from the heater. Never leave a gas heater burning before going to bed.

ZORAIZ AHSAN,

Lahore.