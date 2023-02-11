Share:

US President Joe Biden will head to Poland ahead of the one-year mark of the war in Ukraine, the White House said Friday.

"He will meet with President Andrzej Duda of Poland to discuss our bilateral cooperation as well as our collective efforts to support Ukraine and bolster NATO’s deterrence," spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement about the Feb. 20 - 22 trip. "He will also meet with the leaders of the Bucharest Nine (B9), a group of our eastern flank NATO Allies, to reaffirm the United States’ unwavering support for the security of the Alliance.”

Biden will deliver remarks during his visit regarding the war and address efforts the US is making to rally global support for Ukraine and its people, it said

More than 11 months have passed since Russia declared a "special military operation" in Ukraine, which resulted in the death of at least 7,155 civilians and 11,662 injuries, according to UN figures.