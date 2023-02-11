Share:

Peshawar - Caretaker Minister for Planning, Development, and Public Health Engineering Syed Hamid Shah said that caretaker government’s task is not to conduct elections, but to supervise departments and assist the Election Commission of Pakistan with the elections, for which we are doing our best.

He said this while meeting with the people who came to greet him upon his arrival in Bannu. Prof Dr Aurangzeb, Dean Director IT, SDO C&W Ameerullah Khan, District Sports Officer Adil Shah, Malik Sukhir Rahman, Mutahida Head Mamish Khel, Hafiz Khan Nawaz Mamand Khel, Haji Amir Feroze Khan, and other leaders were also in attendance.

The minister said that all of caretaker government’s decisions will be based on merit, and no one will be abused or treated unfairly. I have instructed my department’s senior officials that there should be no lapses in development projects and that all work should be done on merit and in priority order, he added.