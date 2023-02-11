Share:

Many beginners often want to get immediate results from workouts and hence select heavy workout routines. Wear and tear from heavy-duty workouts or lifelong endurance exercise can weaken heart muscles, leading you to a condition called “ventricular arrhythmia” in which the heart beats erratically. This condition has literally put an end to the career of several pro endurance athletes, who engage in this type of training. A way to cope with this problem is to avoid excessive exercise, especially a combination of high-intensity and high-volume workouts. If you do find yourself in this situation, then engage in good warm-ups and proper cool-downs after each workout, and include at least one total recovery day.

Consistent exercise causes the body to produce endorphins, which are hormones secreted by your pituitary gland to block pain, decrease anxiety and create feelings of euphoric happiness. But endorphins are chemically similar to the drug morphine, and so for many people, compulsive exercise can be psychologically addictive. For regular exercisers, and especially for bodybuilders, athletes, cyclists, or marathoners, reducing or stopping exercise suddenly, or even missing one single workout can result in depression, stress, and anxiety. The fix is to include at least one day per week in which you do not work out or your exercise involves no structure such as playing a new sport. If your exercise ever begins to feel like a job, then switch to something new and fresh.

With exercise, we also try to eat a lower-calorie diet to lose weight. However, it is very hard to accomplish these nutritional changes while you are engaged in new exercise patterns. This is often what causes people to stop healthy lifestyle changes: they get excited about changing their daily routine, eating better, and exercising more, but exercising causes food cravings that make it impossible to adjust to a healthy diet, the individual becomes discouraged, and simply quits altogether. A solution is that beginners should choose limited exercise significantly while the body learns to burn more fats, use less sugar as a fuel, and become accustomed to dietary changes. One very good substitute for exercise during this time is yoga, which does not burn a significant number of calories, and can be done without derailing the diet. Once the body is used to this change, then we can gradually start more challenging workouts.

MARIUM PERVEZ,

Karachi.