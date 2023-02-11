Share:

QUETTA - The residents of Quetta urged the Balochistan government to take strict measures for implementing building code in the city due to its vulnerabil­ity to earthquake disaster.

Talking to media, they stressed stern legal action against the viola­tors of building code in the cities. They also called for strictly following the building code as high rise build­ings had been constructed in the resi­dential areas of the province.

“The government should also ban the breaking down of roads which were constructed and carpeted re­cently. A ban must be imposed on the transfer of residential plots for com­mercial use in the city.”

The government should impose ban on the construction of high rise commercial buildings in the residen­tial areas which posed threats to the people, they said, adding that the provincial capital lacked planning for urbanisation and was also dotted with unauthorised constructions.

The dwellers also expressed con­cern over the situation arising out of construction of commercial buildings in residential areas in Quetta city and urged the concerned agencies to take action against such buildings. The government has urged to formulate rules and regulations for construc­tion of commercial buildings and land zoning of new roads.

They urged the government to ex­pedite its efforts to revise the master plan of Quetta to channelise its pres­ent as well as future growth in a sci­entific and planned manner.