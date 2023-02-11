Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Friday ap­proved the establishment of a relief fund for the earthquake victims of Turkiye and Syria.

He gave this approval on the sum­mary sent by the Finance Depart­ment, the minor head of the relief fund was G 121, the major head was G 12 and the total head was G 12166 while public and philanthro­pists could deposit their donations in same account.

Balochistan CM, provincial minis­ters, parliamentary secretaries and members of provincial assembly would donate their one month salary for the victim of earthquake.

As officers in grade-20 and above will donate half of their basic pay, of­ficials and officers of grades 1 to 19 will donate one day’s salary from their basic salary, said a press release.

In mosques across the province, including the Chief Minister’s Secre­tariat, special prayers were offered for the earthquake victims of Turkiye and Syria during Friday prayers.

Scholars appealed to the public to donate generously to the relief fund for quake victims of Turkiye and Syria. Earlier, Balochistan Chief Secretary (CS) Abdul Aziz Uqaili presided over an important meeting in the light of the in­structions of CM Balochistan to review the measures to assist victims of severe earthquakes in Turkiye and Syria.

Police secretaries of all concerned departments, DG, PDMA commis­sioners and deputy commissioners participated in the meeting through video link. In the meeting, a deci­sion was taken to establish the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the vic­tims of the earthquake and directed the Finance Department to set up a relief fund immediately.