LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid his tributes to the heroic sacrifices of Major Jawad and Captain Sagheer who lost their lives during an operation in Kohlu.

In a statement released on Friday, the CM conveyed his deep admira­tion for the martyrs who selflessly gave up their lives for the peace and stability of the nation. He praised them for their bravery and unwaver­ing commitment to defending their country, earning the highest honor of martyrdom. “The nation salutes these martyrs who are the pride of our country,” said the CM. “Their sacrifice will never be forgotten, and they will always be remembered as our true heroes.” Expressing his con­dolences to the bereaved families, Mohsin Naqvi said, “Our hearts go out to the families of Major Jawad and Captain Sagheer. We stand with them in their time of sorrow and of­fer our deepest sympathies