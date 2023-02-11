Share:

FAISALABAD - Divisional Commis­sioner Silwat Saeed urged Ulema and prayer leaders to collect donations for Turkiye-Syria earthquakes victims. In a message here on Friday, the commissioner said that Ulema and prayer leaders should play their role and highlight the message of kindness and compassion in Juma sermons at mosques to motivate the people. She said that it was our moral and religious responsibil­ity to help the ailing com­munity in devastated areas. “Pakistan nation is stand­ing with their brethren in Turkeys-Syria during this time tested,” she said. The commissioner said that a PM relief fund for earthquake victims had been established by the government and citi­zens can deposit their dona­tions in IBBAN No PK18NP­BA0001004182864740.